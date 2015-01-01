Abstract

OBJECTIVES

This study aimed to assess the psychological impact and risk of suicide in patients hospitalized for COVID-19.





Methods

A cross-sectional study was conducted on a representative sample of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at the "San Cecilio" University Hospital (Granada, Spain) between March and May 2020. Sociodemographic and clinical variables were collected. All participants were evaluated using the Gijon's Social-Familial Evaluation Scale to assess social problems, the Impact of Event Scale-6 and the Hospital Anxiety-Depression Scale to assess psychological impact, the Columbia Suicide Severity and Beck Hopelessness scales to assess risk of suicide, and the List of Threatening Experiences questionnaire to control for confounding bias.





Results

Thirty-six COVID-19 patients were evaluated. Of them, 33.3% had a significant psychological impact; 13.9% showed symptoms of anxiety, 13.9% showed symptoms of depression, and 47.2% showed symptoms of anxiety-depression. Moderate and severe risk of suicide were found in 75% and 2.8% of the patients, respectively. Suicidal ideation was observed in 16.7% and suicide behaviors in 5.6% of the patients. Psychological impact was associated with previous psychological treatment, a greater degree of functional dependency, and increased social-familial risk. In addition, the risk of suicide was mainly associated with active treatment of a psychiatric illness and active smoking. No significant correlation was found between psychological impact and risk of suicide.





Conclusions

Psychological impact and risk of suicide were significant in patients admitted for COVID-19. Although the risk of suicide was not associated with increased psychological impact, both should be assessed, especially in patients at higher risk based on significantly associated factors.

Language: en