SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Turculeţ C, Georgescu TF, Iordache F, Ene D, Gaşpar B, Beuran M. Chirurgia (Bucur) 2021; 116(6): 664-668.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Editura Celsius)

DOI

10.21614/chirurgia.116.6.664

PMID

34967711

Abstract

This review of the literature aims to describe the main advantages and disadvantages of the trauma systems in Europe. Moreover, the purpose of this article is to present the last concepts regarding the management of the polytrauma patients and the newest sets of measures to prevent car crashes in European Union. The articles published regarding the management of the polytrauma patient and trauma systems were identified using PubMed search. Optimal management of major polytrauma requires a national trauma system which should detail every level of organization from the trauma centers to the every member of the trauma team. European trauma systems varies a lot depending on the country and the specialized trauma surgery training programs are more advanced in countries with complex trauma systems. Introducing road safety performance indicators for trauma management decreased the rate of deaths by car crashes in Europe.


Language: en

Keywords

carcrash; polytrauma; traumasystem

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print