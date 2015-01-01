Abstract

This review of the literature aims to describe the main advantages and disadvantages of the trauma systems in Europe. Moreover, the purpose of this article is to present the last concepts regarding the management of the polytrauma patients and the newest sets of measures to prevent car crashes in European Union. The articles published regarding the management of the polytrauma patient and trauma systems were identified using PubMed search. Optimal management of major polytrauma requires a national trauma system which should detail every level of organization from the trauma centers to the every member of the trauma team. European trauma systems varies a lot depending on the country and the specialized trauma surgery training programs are more advanced in countries with complex trauma systems. Introducing road safety performance indicators for trauma management decreased the rate of deaths by car crashes in Europe.

