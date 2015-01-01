|
Citation
|
Alhammadi SA, Tayeh BA, Alaloul WS, Jouda AF. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34965852
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVEs. This research intends to investigate the responsibilities of the parties engaged in the implementation phase of the infrastructure projects in occupational health and safety, i.e., the consultant and contractor.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
consultant; contractor; health and safety; infrastructure projects