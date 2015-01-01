Abstract

This is a report of death due to direct lightning strike that was witnessed, with description of the injuries. The associated clothing and jewelry were examined microscopically for lightning-related findings. For the first time, we report a lightning strike on a victim that led to crater formations in the brass clasp of the basil wood bead necklace, brass teeth, and brass button of the zipper. Blackening, fissuring, and charring of basil wood beads were noted. There was blackening and fusion of cowrie shell teeth, which were in the black thread necklace. The silver necklace chain vaporized and caused deep burns on the nape of neck. A few links of the silver chain necklace were found embedded in the clothing. All this damage provides important insight into the behavior of lightning.

Language: en