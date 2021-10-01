Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is one of the most prevalent diagnoses among trauma populations and places significant strain on valuable rural hospital resources. Limited studies show safety and efficacy of implementation of a Brain Injury Guideline (BIG) protocol at a Department of Defense (DoD) Level 1 trauma center.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Data from patients diagnosed with traumatic brain injury during the study period were collected from our institutional trauma database. A retrospective review was performed on patients identified in the database to collect demographic and injury related data. All primary and secondary outcome data were analyzed using two-tailed Fischer's exact tests, Pearson Chi-square tests, and non-parametric Mann Whitney U tests.



RESULTS: A total of 354 patients were included in the study, 189 pre-implementation and 165 post-implementation. Demographics, head injury severity, initial HCT findings, and BIG classification distributions were well-matched. There was a significant reduction in neurosurgical consultations (NSC) (98.4% pre- to 77.0% post-implementation, P<0.001) and ICU admissions (84.1% pre-, 74.5% post-implementation, P=0.025) following protocol implementation. There were no differences between groups in ICU LOS (P=0.239), incidence of worsening findings on RHCT (P=0.894), or in-hospital mortality (P=0.814). There was a slight reduction in hospital LOS from 4.0d pre-implementation to 3.0d post-implementation (P=0.043).



CONCLUSIONS: Implementation of a BIG protocol at our Level 1 trauma center suggested at a relationship with fewer NSCs and ICU admissions. Management of mild and moderate TBI by acute care and trauma surgeons without direct neurosurgical oversight is safe and implies a reduction in utilization of hospital resources.

