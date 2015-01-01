Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Repetitive head impacts have been posited to contribute to neurocognitive and behavioral difficulties in contact sport athletes.



OBJECTIVE: To identify associations between cognitive and behavioral outcomes and head impacts measured in youth tackle football players over 4 seasons of play. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This prospective cohort study was conducted from July 2016 through January 2020, spanning 4 football seasons. The setting was a youth tackle football program and outpatient medical clinic. Players were recruited from 4 football teams composed of fifth and sixth graders, and all interested players who volunteered to participate were enrolled. Data analysis was performed from March 2020 to June 2021. EXPOSURES: Impacts were measured using helmet-based sensors during practices and games throughout 4 consecutive seasons of play. Impacts were summed to yield cumulative head impact gravitational force equivalents per season. MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: Ten cognitive and behavioral measures were completed before and after each football season.



RESULTS: There were 70 male participants aged 9 to 12 years (mean [SD] age, 10.6 [0.64] years), with 18 completing all 4 years of the study. At the post-season 1 time point, higher cumulative impacts were associated with lower self-reported symptom burden (β = -0.6; 95% CI, -1.0 to -0.2; P = .004). After correcting for multiple comparisons, no other associations were found between impacts and outcome measures. At multiple times throughout the study, premorbid attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, anxiety, and depression were associated with worse cognitive or behavioral scores, whereas a premorbid headache disorder or history of concussion was less often associated with outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: In this cohort of youth tackle football players, premorbid conditions, including attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, anxiety, and depression, were associated with cognitive and behavioral outcomes more often than cumulative impact.



Keywords: American football

Language: en