Hu WS, Lin CL. Medicine (Baltimore) 2021; 100(52): e28335.

(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/MD.0000000000028335

34967365

To examine whether the association between blood transfusion and suicide attempt exists.Utilizing the national insurance database from Taiwan and propensity score matching analysis, the incidence of suicide attempt in a cohort with blood transfusion versus controls was compared.The key finding is that higher incidence of suicide attempt in blood transfusion than control group (with an adjusted hazard ratio of 1.79 with 95% confidence interval, 1.72-1.88) after adjusted for the covariates.Patients receiving blood transfusion are an increased risk of subsequent suicide attempt.


