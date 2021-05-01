SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ielapi N, Andreucci M, Bracale UM, Costa D, Bevacqua E, Giannotta N, Mellace S, Buffone G, Cerabona V, Arturi F, Provenzano M, Serra R. Nurs Rep 2021; 11(4): 758-764.

(Copyright © 2021)

10.3390/nursrep11040072

34968266

PMC8715454

BACKGROUND: Workplace violence (WPV) is a major healthcare problem with important consequences in healthcare areas and may impact negatively not only healthcare workers but also the quality and safety of patient care.

OBJECTIVES: This an observational online web-based survey using Google(®) Modules, specifically aiming to investigate the phenomenon of WPV in Italian healthcare services.

METHODS: Data collection for this study lasted one month, with the questionnaire available from 1 May 2021 to 31 May 2021. Continuous variables were considered as either mean ± standard deviation (SD) or median and interquartile range (IQR) based on their distribution. Comparison between groups was assessed by unpaired t-test or Mann-Whitney U test according to variable distribution. Categorical variables were analyzed using the chi-squared test.

RESULTS: The study population consisted of 203 healthcare workers, represented by nurses (61.6%), medical doctors (16.8%), patient care assistants (4.9%), and others (16.7%). Female gender was associated with a 2.6 times higher risk for the presence of aggression (p = 0.034), and nurse as a job with about 4 times increased risk for the presence of aggression (p = 0.006). The risk for aggression increased by 5% for each year of work experience.

CONCLUSIONS: WPV is still matter of concern in Italian healthcare services. A strong organizational effort is demanded from healthcare institutions in order prevent internal and external violence in healthcare settings.


healthcare workers; workplace violence; nurses

