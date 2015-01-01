|
Citation
Quarshie ENB, Oppong Asante K, Andoh-Arthur J, Akotia CS, Osafo J. Omega (Westport) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Baywood Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34967674
Abstract
We explored the views of members of parliament (MPs) in Ghana on the call to decriminalise attempted suicide. We applied reflexive thematic analysis to Parliamentary Hansards (2017-2020) on calls to decriminalise attempted suicide in Ghana. 11 MPs shared their stance for or against the call. We developed three major themes that entailed, often, opposing views: (1) deterrent effect of the law (against: the law punishes and deters to protect life; for: the law is insensitive and has ironic effects), (2) enforcement of the law (against: leave things as they are, the law is not enforced, anyway; for: crime is not self-inflicted) and (3) prioritisation of suicide prevention (against: focus on more pressing issues, but resource support systems; for: the law and legitimate support systems cannot co-exist). The findings indicate two needs: to extend suicide literacy to Ghanaian MPs, and to initiate a public/private member's bill on attempted suicide decriminalisation.
Language: en
Keywords
attempted suicide; suicide; anti-suicide law; decriminalisation; members of parliament