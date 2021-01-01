Abstract

The purpose of this study was to determine the long-term effects of a suicide prevention-focused group therapy for veterans recently discharged from an inpatient psychiatry setting following a suicidal crisis. There was interest in examining the impact of mechanisms of change identified in previous research on the group, including group cohesion, working alliance, and group sessions attended. Data were abstracted from the electronic medical record 3 years following completion of a previous study that involved the group therapy. A series of generalized linear and logistic mixed models were conducted to measure the associations between group cohesion, working alliance, session attendance, and health service utilization and suicide attempts. Thirty randomly selected veterans from the original sample completed a semistructured interview to discuss their experience in the group therapy. Study team members reviewed each transcription to identify themes related to veterans' experiences in the suicide prevention-focused group therapy. No suicides were observed in the 3-year follow-up period. When examining the full sample (N = 134), session attendance and inpatient hospitalization were not significantly associated but were positively associated after removing subjects who attended zero sessions (N = 93). Higher group cohesion was associated with a reduced likelihood of inpatient psychiatric hospitalization and greater engagement in outpatient mental health services. Four themes emerged regarding veterans' experience in the group through an analysis of the semistructured interviews. Suicide prevention-focused group therapy among veteran service members was not associated with an elevated risk of mortality. Future research is needed to further elucidate mechanisms of change and moderators of response. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

