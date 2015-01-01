Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although past studies have examined the adverse impact of sports- and physical activity-related concussions (SPACs) on health and mental health outcomes, there is a dearth of research investigating the association between SPACs and binge drinking and marijuana use.



OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study is to examine the cross-sectional association between SPACs and binge drinking and marijuana use among adolescents and whether symptoms of depression and suicidal ideation mediate this association.



METHODS: Data for this study came from the 2017 and 2019 National Youth Risk Behavior Survey. An analytic sample of 17,175 adolescents aged 14-18 years (50.2% male) was analyzed using binary logistic regression.



RESULTS: Of the 17,175 adolescents, 13.7% engaged in binge drinking and 19.3% used marijuana 30 days preceding the survey date. Approximately one in seven (14.1%) adolescents had SPACs during the past year. Upon controlling for the effects of other factors, adolescents who had SPACs had 1.74 times higher odds of engaging in binge drinking (AOR = 1.74, p<.001, 95% CI = 1.47-2.06) and 1.42 times higher odds of using marijuana (AOR = 1.42, p<.001, 95% CI = 1.24-1.62) than those who did not have SPACs. Symptoms of depression and suicidal ideation explained 12% of the association between SPACs and binge drinking, and 19% of the association between SPACs and marijuana use.



CONCLUSIONS: Understanding the association between SPACs and substance use and mental health could contribute to early identification of adolescents who may engage in substance use.

