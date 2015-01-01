|
Çelebi E, Pirincci E, Durmuş AB. Ulus. Travma Acil Cerrahi Derg. 2022; 28(1): 69-77.
34967431
BACKGROUND: Violence against women deprives women of their rights to enjoy equality, security, dignity, self-worth and fundamental freedoms and devalues them; is one of the most significant social facts that force women to exist at a lower social level than men and constitute a significant obstacle to the formation of healthy societies. This study was conducted to determine the status of exposure to spousal violence of 15 years and older married women living in the city center.
Humans; Female; Male; Risk Factors; Violence; Turkey/epidemiology; *Spouse Abuse; Surveys and Questionnaires