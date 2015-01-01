|
Citation
Edwards KM, Siller L, Eliason S, Hernandez N, Jones J, Richardson A, Schmidt AJ. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
34967669
Abstract
Sexual violence (SV) is a pernicious issue that disproportionally impacts girls and women. Although few initiatives have demonstrated effectiveness in leading to reductions in SV, global health organizations have identified empowerment-based programs as a promising approach to SV prevention. The purpose of this article is to discuss the Girls Leadership Academy (GLA), a program of the Nebraska's Women's Center for Advancement, which is a "homegrown," theoretically grounded, practice-based SV prevention program for adolescent girls. More specifically, we discuss previous research relevant to the GLA; the theoretical underpinnings of the GLA; and the history, context, and content of the GLA.
Keywords
prevention; sexual assault; risk reduction; empowerment; girls