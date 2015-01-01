SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

St George S. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1177/10778012211068058

34967670

Among rape perception studies, common types of male rape remain understudied. Using a randomized vignette design, I sampled 622 college students from a large Southwestern university to examine how victim gender and victim resistance influence blame attributions in party rape and date rape.

RESULTS revealed important interactions between victim gender, victim resistance, and rape type. Among other effects, resistance only affected victim blame in date rapes involving male victims.

RESULTS indicated that how respondents perceive victim and perpetrator responsibility, and which factors influence these perceptions, vary across rape type and victim gender. Implications for the rape perception literature are discussed.


blame attributions; male rape; party rape; rape myths; resistance

