Abstract

Drowsiness and distraction are major factors of road crashes and responsible of>35% of road fatalities. Automated driving could solve or minimize their impact, yet it is also in itself a way to promote them. Previous literature reviews and meta-analysis regarding take-overs during automated driving primarily focused on distraction rather than drowsiness. We thus present a systematic and meta-analysis literature review focused on the effect of distraction and drowsiness on take-over performance. From an initial selection of 1896 articles from databases, we obtained by applying systematic review methodology a total of 58 articles with 42 articles dedicated to distraction and 17 articles related to drowsiness. According to our analysis, we demonstrated that distraction and drowsiness increased the take-over request reaction time (TOR-RT), which could also lead to a reduction of the quality of take-overs. In addition, this longer reaction time was even more important in the case of handheld non-driving related tasks, which is important to consider as phone use is among the most frequent tasks done during automated driving. On a more methodological aspect, we also demonstrated that take-over time budget had a significant effect on TOR-RT. However, it is difficult to estimate to what extend distraction and drowsiness could impact the take-over quality, even if several elements supported safety issues. We underpinned several limits of the current methodologies applied in the study of distraction and drowsiness such as (i) the lack of additional measures related to the take-over quality (e.g., accelerations, collision rate), (ii) the many different methodologies applied to the determination of the TOR-RT (e.g., deactivation by the steering wheel, pedals, button), (iii) the high frequency of take-over requests which can lead to habituation effects, (iv) the lack of control conditions, (v) the fact that the level of drowsiness was relatively low in most studies. We thus highlighted recommendations for a better estimation of the effect of distraction and drowsiness on take-over performance. Further studies should adopt more standardized measures of TOR-RT and additional take-over quality measures, try minimizing the number of take-over requests, and carefully consider the time budget available for the use case since it influences the TOR-RT. Regarding distraction, researchers should consider the impact of tasks requiring handholding items. Concerning drowsiness, further protocols should consider the non-linearity of drowsiness and presence of micro sleeps and favor take-over requests based on drowsiness level protocols rather than on fixed duration protocols.

Language: en