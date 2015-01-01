Abstract

BACKGROUND: The progression of dementia often leads to complete driving cessation, which poses major challenges for persons with dementia (PwD) and their caregivers. In response to these challenges, the use of Automated Vehicles (AV) by PwD has been considered as a way of prolonging PwD's safe driving. AVs can either be used to assist PwD with certain driving tasks, such as steering or braking (Partially Automated Vehicles; PAVs), or by performing all driving tasks (Fully Automated Vehicles; FAVs). There are unique considerations regarding the use of AVs by PwD that are currently not well-understood. This study examined caregivers' perspective on the usefulness of AVs in addressing the driving-related challenges faced by PwD.



METHOD: Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 20 primary family caregivers of PwD. Both in the interviews and using a Likert scale questionnaire, participants were asked about their attitude towards PAV and FAV use by themselves and the PwD in their care. Thematic analysis with inductive coding was used to analyse the transcribed interview data.



RESULT: Caregivers reported significantly more negative attitudes towards PAV/FAV use by the PwD in their care compared to use by themselves (Table 1). The thematic analysis yielded two overarching types of caregiver concerns. (1) unresolved concerns about PwD's mobility that persist after PAV/FAV use: difficulty navigating tasks at the destination; AVs not providing the same sense of freedom as driving; need for caregivers' presence in the vehicle; caregivers' unawareness of PwDs' driving ability decline until a traffic incident. (2) emerging concerns specific to PAV/FAV use by PwD: PwD's confusion caused by lack of exposure to AVs; PwD's possible distress/agitation in AVs; PwD's possible inability to navigate tasks required by the AV (e.g., response to system failures, negotiating pick-up/drop-off locations); PwD's manual driving skill degradation upon constant use of AVs; AVs enabling PWD to wander to distant locations.



CONCLUSION: This study helps to identify AV design targets specific to PwD. In addition, study results outline caregivers' concerns around AV use by PwD that extend beyond PwD's driving, which highlights the importance of considering a holistic perspective when addressing mobility-related needs of PwD by introducing AVs.

