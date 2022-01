Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sexualized violence against women is a significant human rights problem worldwide. Safety apps have the capacity to provide women with resources to prevent or respond to experiences of sexualized violence.



METHODS: The aim of the following study was to review the scope of the literature on women's experiences of safety apps related to sexualized violence. The databases Embase, MEDLINE, PsycINFO, and Scopus were systematically searched, and seven studies were included in this review.



RESULTS: Thematic analysis identified the following themes in the literature: (1) security; (2) accessibility; and (3) knowledge.



CONCLUSION: The gaps in the literature are identified and implications and recommendations for future research is discussed.

