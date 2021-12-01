Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Despite the importance of treating the 'right patient in the right place at the right time', there is no gold standard for defining which patients should receive expedited major trauma centre (MTC) care. This study aimed to define a reference standard applicable to the United Kingdom (UK) National Health Service major trauma networks.



METHODS: A one-day facilitated roundtable expert consensus meeting was conducted at the University of Sheffield, UK, in September 2019. An expert panel of 17 clinicians was purposively sampled, representing all specialities relevant to major trauma management. A consultation process was subsequently held using focus groups with Public and Patient Involvement (PPI) representatives to review and confirm the proposed reference standard.



RESULTS: Four reference standard domains were identified, comprising: need for critical interventions; presence of significant individual anatomical injuries; burden of multiple minor injuries; and important patient attributes. Specific criteria were defined for each domain. PPI consultation confirmed all aspects of the reference standard. A coding algorithm to allow operationalisation in Trauma Audit and Research Network data was also formulated, allowing classification of any case submitted to their database for future research.



CONCLUSIONS: This reference standard defines which patients would benefit from expedited MTC care. It could be used as the target for future pre-hospital injury triage tools, for setting best practice tariffs for trauma care reimbursement and to evaluate trauma network performance. Future research is recommended to compare patient characteristics, management and outcomes of the proposed definition with previously established reference standards.

