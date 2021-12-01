Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide rates have risen in England over the last decade and hanging, a highly lethal method of suicide, has been the most common method. Previous work in this area identified a lack of literature discussing emergency medical services (EMS) attendance at hangings. This article aims to describe hangings attended by EMS in the North East of England in order to inform future work in this area.



METHODS: A retrospective service evaluation was conducted using existing data from a comprehensive pre-hospital trauma audit database to describe patients with hanging documented in their records who were attended by ambulance clinicians between 1 December 2018 and 31 November 2020.



RESULTS: Hanging was recorded in 604 incidents. Most cases (n = 579/604) involved adults (aged 18 years or older) with a median age of 35 years (IQR 27-45 years), who were male (n = 410/579, 71%). Just over half (n = 341/579, 59%) of adult hangings resulted in cardiac arrest and of these, 10% (n = 33/341) were resuscitated and survived to hospital admission. Threatened and non-fatal hangings appear to have increased dramatically in the latter half of 2020. Previous suicide attempts and mental health issues were frequently reported across this population.



CONCLUSION: Hangings are a method of suicide which frequently result in a cardiac arrest. In the North East of England the ambulance service attends approximately one hanging per day and one fatal hanging every two days. When fatal hangings were resuscitated, pre-hospital outcomes were similar to other causes of cardiac arrest, highlighting that despite the traumatic nature of these cases resuscitation is not futile. In order to better understand this patient group and improve care, pre-hospital data need to be linked to data from other services such as mental health services and acute hospitals.



[From Wikipedia: North East England is one of nine official regions of England. The region covers an area of 8,592 km2 (3,317 square miles) and in 2019 had a recorded population of nearly 2.7 million. There are four counties in the region: County Durham; Tyne and Wear; Northumberland and part of North Yorkshire. The largest settlements are Newcastle upon Tyne, Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Gateshead and Darlington.

Language: en