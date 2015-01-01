SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Oflazoglu K, Verheul EM, Pong TM, Ritt MJFP, Rakhorst H, Chen NC. Hand (NY) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1177/15589447211060456

34969323

BACKGROUND: The aim was to determine the threshold Quick Disabilities of the Arm, Shoulder, and Hand (QuickDASH) score that estimates a diagnosis of major depression in patients with fingertip injuries in American and Dutch patients.

METHODS: In this observational cross-sectional study, 112 patients with a recent fingertip injury measured symptoms of depression with the Patient Health Questionnaire and upper extremity disability with the QuickDASH.

RESULTS: In the US cohort, 8 of 56 patients had an estimated diagnosis of major depression. A threshold value of QuickDASH of 50 showed a sensitivity of 88% and a specificity of 81%, with a negative predicting value (NPV) of 95% for an estimated diagnosis of major depression. In the Dutch cohort, 7 of 56 patients had an estimated diagnosis of major depression. The same threshold score of 50 had a sensitivity of 71%, a specificity of 63%, and an NPV of 94%.

CONCLUSIONS: We have found a correlation between experienced loss of function and an estimated diagnosis of major depression in patients with a fingertip injury. Referral to the primary care physician for further evaluation of depression in these patients is advised.


fingertip injury; major depression; upper extremity function

