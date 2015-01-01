Abstract

The quiet standing test is used to detect diseases of the postural control system. The descriptive statistics of the center of pressure (COP) of older people during the test tend to be larger than those of healthy young people, but they cannot indicate structural problems in postural control. COP trajectories can be mathematically modeled with structural parameters such as viscosity, stiffness, and stochastic terms; however, the classification accuracy of older and fall-experienced people using such parameters has not been sufficiently verified. In this study, six structural parameters of a mass-spring-damper (MSD) model were estimated using two datasets, in which a total of 212 subjects performed quiet standing tests under four conditions. The estimated parameters were used for classification with a random forest algorithm to examine the differences in classification accuracy compared to seven conventional descriptive statistics methods. For the classification of older subjects, the classification accuracy of the MSD parameter method was the highest in foam condition, with positive likelihood ratios approximately 8.0. For the classification of fall-experienced subjects, the positive likelihood ratio of the MSD parameter method was 5.0, which is better than conventional descriptive statistics. Various MSD parameters revealed that aging and changing the floor surface and visual conditions cause oscillations in the COP behavior. While the MSD parameters were confirmed to help classify older subjects more accurately than the conventional descriptive statistics, there was room for further improvement in the classification accuracy of fall-experienced subjects.

Language: en