Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Sleep-related issues are important health issues. This study aimed to investigate the global prevalence of sleep-related issues in industrial workers.



METHOD: A syntax of keywords was used to search the three databases PubMed, Web of Science, and Scopus. The search time was limited to articles published until September 2020, as well as the search range was in English. Event and sample were extracted for each study and this was to calculate the prevalence. For all subgroups, events and samples were extracted to calculate the results of the subgroups. The random-effects method was used in the analysis. Heterogeneity was examined at the levels of all analyzes.



RESULT: Forty-eight articles were included in the analysis as eligible studies. The sleep-related issue has a 30% prevalence in confidence interval 25-35%. The sleep-related issue in men is 38% in confidence interval 31-45%. The sleep-related issue in women is 32% in confidence interval 14-50%. The prevalence of poor sleep quality, insomnia, sleep duration <7h, snoring, sleepiness was 36%, 22%, 37%, 29%, and 10%, respectively.



DISCUSSION: Sleep-related issues have a high prevalence prevalent in industrial workers, and the cause of these differences needs to be addressed and increasing insights provided to prevent and treat sleep disorders.

