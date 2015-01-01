Abstract

The aim of this study was to determine the root causes of accidents and the responsibility rates of the parties involved in the accidents. For this purpose, 20 important accidents of an automotive company were selected and the root causes, the parties involved in the accidents, and the respective responsibility rates were determined by 10 experts based on dividing 11 Tripod Beta basic risk factors and using occupational accident tree analysis (OATA) and occupational accident components analysis (OACA) techniques. The results revealed that among the defects in the management system, organizational system's defects had the greatest impact on the occurrence of occupational accidents. By modifying about half of the basic risk factors, 80% of occupational accidents can be controlled. Also, by focusing on monitoring and design units, the company's accidents can be reduced by up to 50%.

