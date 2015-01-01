Abstract

AbstractThe presented studies concern the pressure of safety harnesses on the user's body in a state of its suspension. An anthropomorphic dummy was used for simulation of human behaviour in suspension. The test objects included four models of the harnesses of different designs, equipped with attachment elements placed at the back and front of the human body. Pressure mapping sensors of 56 × 56 mm2 surface area and a 2D pressure mapping apparatus were used for the measurements. The parameters characterizing the pressures of the harness belts on the dummy surface were defined. The obtained results demonstrated in which position the pressures exerted on the dummy are the greatest and that they depend mainly on the design of the safety harnesses and their attachment point. The most sensitive points of action of the harness on the user's body have been identified. Guidelines for the construction of the safety harnesses have been formulated.

Language: en