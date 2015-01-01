Abstract

Head personal protective equipment (HPPE), such as helmets and masks, are protective equipment worn by firefighters to protect their head, neck, and face when they are performing tasks. As a wearable device, HPPE significantly affects firefighters' occupational safety and health along with job performance. This study aims to explore the influential factors of HPPE comfort and collect corresponding functional requirements. A semi-structured interview was conducted among 5 focus groups comprising 31 Chinese firefighters. Through a qualitative analysis of the interview results, eight dimensions of HPPE comfort were proposed: perceived change, movement, attachment, harm, emotion, anxiety, thermal comfort, and comfort of vision and hearing. The aspects of weight and size matching are the important reasons behind the comfort problems of the current HPPE. Four aspects of functional requirements were summarized: communication tools, goggles, full-face helmets, and lighting. The study findings will provide references for improving HPPE design.

Language: en