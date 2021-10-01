Abstract

INTRODUCTION: A sexual assault nurse examiner role exemplifies the high-stress and highly emotional patient interactions that are often associated with burnout. The purpose of this study was to examine the frequency of burnout among sexual assault nurse examiners in North Carolina.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study was an anonymous survey of practicing sexual assault nurse examiners within North Carolina using the Maslach Burnout Inventory and additional demographics.



RESULTS were analyzed with odds ratios, confidence intervals, Fisher exact, chi-square, and Kruskal Wallis tests as appropriate.



RESULTS: Among 95 respondents, burnout was more frequent in sexual assault nurse examiners who stopped both emergency and nurse examiner work (55.6%, odds ratio 4.41, 95% confidence interval 1.07-18.06) and in dual function nurses (both emergency and nurse examiner work, 35.7%, odds ratio 2.71, 95% confidence interval 1.04-7.06). Sexual assault nurse examiners who had a high percentage of pediatric cases (above the median of 40%) were more likely to meet burnout thresholds for emotional exhaustion scores > 26 (48.78% vs 25.93%, χ(2) = 5.30, P =.02) and more likely to meet burnout thresholds for depersonalization scores > 9 (48.78% vs 24.07%, χ(2) = 6.28, P =.01).



DISCUSSION: Higher frequency of burnout threshold criteria was found in those people who worked concurrently as a sexual assault nurse examiner and an emergency nurse and in those who had retired from both specialties. We also found that sexual assault nurse examiners with a higher case mix of pediatric cases had higher emotional exhaustion scores and higher depersonalization scores.

