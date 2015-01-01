Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To highlight a multidisciplinary approach to the diagnosis and management of unilateral abducens palsy after a sports-related concussion.



BACKGROUND: Mild traumatic brain injury (TBI) often leads to disruptions in visual functioning, affecting convergence, saccades, smooth pursuit, and accommodation. More severe TBI injuries may result in structural injuries to the ocular muscles, nerves, or the brain itself. DESIGN/METHODS: NA.



RESULTS: Case: We present the case of a 33-year-old male with unilateral abducens nerve palsy after a sports-related concussion with loss of consciousness and multiple hemorrhagic contusions. The patient's visual symptoms manifested several days after the injury. With a multi-disciplinary evaluation involving specialists representing neurosurgery, endovascular neurology and neuro-ophthamology, unenhanced magnetic resonance imaging revealed multiple foci of intraparenchymal microhemorrhages and siderosis consistent with diffuse axonal injury (DAI), and an incidental parasagittal cavernoma. The delayed development of a sixth nerve palsy raised our suspicion for secondary axotomy, as has been described following TBI. While the probability of recovery is high, close follow up is imperative to address evolution of the patient's symptoms. In this case, the patient developed imbalance and headaches in association with his visual symptoms. For the imbalance we use physical therapy with therapists trained in vestibular therapy and for the visual symptoms we use vision therapy with trained optometrists.



CONCLUSIONS: Delayed post-traumatic abducens palsy is concerning for DAI and secondary axotomy. Multidisciplinary assessment imparts the ability to evaluate for all possible causes and provide additional specialized care for recovery.

Language: en