Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the epidemiologic features of psychiatric comorbidities following mild traumatic brain injury (MTBI, or concussion) in a state-wide hospital system cohort over a 10-year period.



BACKGROUND: The epidemiology of neuropsychiatric symptoms and diagnoses following concussion are poorly understood. Despite the rebirth of post-concussion syndrome (PCS) as persistent post-concussion symptoms (PPCS), entailing diverse and complex somatic, cognitive, and emotional components with significant potential overlap or confounding of psychiatric comorbidities, there is scarce characterization of the incidence of such comorbidities following concussion. The study of demographic factors as they relate to psychiatric diagnoses following concussion remains in infancy. DESIGN/METHODS: We conducted an observational retrospective cohort study of all patients who received a diagnosis of concussion within Ochsner Health (OH) over a 10-year period. System-wide electronic medical records were evaluated using ICD-10 codes to collect data on patients with a diagnosis of MTBI or concussion, as compared to patients with no diagnosis of concussion over the same period. Data on subpopulations corresponding to psychiatric diagnostic outcomes following diagnosis of concussion were collected and evaluated to determine timeline-related incidences of outcomes, as well as on demographic and morbid features corresponding to each outcome. These included age, sex, race, ethnicity, household income, neurologic and psychiatric history, cause of concussion, and presence of loss of consciousness.



RESULTS: We report incidence, demographic, and morbid factor data on patients with a diagnosis of concussion, and as related to outcomes following diagnosis of concussion, including: (1) new diagnosis of PCS, (2) meeting PPCS Berlin Sport Concussion Consensus criteria, (3) new unclassified neuropsychiatric symptoms, (4) any new psychiatric diagnosis, (5) new psychiatric diagnosis excluding PCS, (6) new anxiety, dissociative, stress-related, or somatoform disorder diagnosis, (7) new reaction to severe stress or adjustment disorder diagnosis, and (8) new PTSD diagnosis.



CONCLUSIONS: We call for multidisciplinary awareness, screening, and longitudinal research of patients with concussion.

Language: en