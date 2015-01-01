Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Demonstrate neurocognitive improvements in an inactive, amateur football athlete following a functional neurology approach to multimodal neurorehabilitation.



BACKGROUND: American Football has been reported to have one of the highest incidences of concussion in all contact sports. Given the high rate of concussive blows during play, the investigation of treatment modalities is warranted. This case study presents a 23-year-old male amateur football player who has sustained 3 diagnosed concussions with additional suspected concussions throughout his time participating in football. In addition, his symptoms persisted years after ceasing participation in all contact sports. DESIGN/METHODS: The athlete was prescribed 10 treatment sessions over 5 consecutive days at an outpatient neurorehabilitation center specializing in functional neurology. The C3Logix neurocognitive assessment and Graded Symptom Checklist were utilized on intake and discharge. Multimodal treatment interventions included transcranial photobiomodulation, non-invasive neuromodulation of the lingual branch of the trigeminal nerve, neuromuscular reeducation of the limbs bilaterally, hand-eye coordination training, vestibular rehabilitation utilizing a three-axis whole-body off-axis rotational device, and cognitive training.



RESULTS: On intake, composite symptom score was reported as 10/162, Trails Making Test Part A was 20.8 seconds, Part B was 41.9 seconds, Digit Symbol Matching score was 53, Simple Reaction Time was 277 milliseconds, and Choice Reaction Time was 412 milliseconds. On discharge, the patient experienced a 70% in self-reported symptoms, Trails A improved to 14.8 seconds (+29%), Trails B improved to 30.3 seconds (+28%), Simple Reaction Time was 248 milliseconds (10% faster), and Choice Reaction Time was 340 milliseconds (17% faster).



CONCLUSIONS: The present case study demonstrates a meaningful improvement in symptoms and neurocognitive performance of a patient with multiple sports-related concussions. Therefore, the Press suggest further investigation into a functional neurology approach to multi-modal, intensive care to improve neurocognitive impairment in athletes that sustained concussions participating in footballs.



