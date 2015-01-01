|
Medeiros JK, Pessoa ASG, Barbosa AF, Liebenberg L. J. Fam. Issues 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
unavailable
Using a qualitative case study approach, this study aimed to investigate the family context in the childhood of adults who themselves have been violent toward their own children. The study, conducted in Brazil, included the participation of three adults, of both genders, who were neglectful as well as physically and psychologically violent toward their children. Data collection was carried out using the Interview About the Past of Parents (IAPP) and family genograms.
Language: en
childhood; intergenerational violence; normalization family; qualitative study