|
Citation
|
O’Connor A, Gannon TA. Psychol. Crime Law 2021; 27(10): 988-1009.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Research suggests that a significant proportion of community males hold a sexual interest in children. However, sexual interest in children is not synonymous with offending. We explore rates of community male interest in child sexual abuse (CSA) using the Interest in Child Molestation Scale-Revised (ICMS-R). We also examine the ICMS-R's susceptibility to socially desirable responding and assess how interest in CSA relates to sexual interest in pre-pubescent children.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
characteristics; child sexual abuse; community; male; Sexual interest in children