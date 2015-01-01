Abstract

Commercial sexual exploitation of children (CSEC) harms youth around the globe. In the United States, most states manage CSEC victims through the juvenile justice system. Once the youth enter the system, little is known about how being detained for prostitution and solicitation charges impacts them. This study explores how CSEC survivors in Nevada experience detention through a qualitative content analysis of 36 interviews with formerly detained young women. This article offers pivotal findings revealing patterns of stigmatization, turning points, obstacles, and relational breakthroughs while in detention. Treatment suggestions, proposed by the interviewees themselves, are also provided.

