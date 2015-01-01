Abstract

This review summarizes developments over the past decade in national data sources that can further our understanding of intimate partner and family violence. Particular attention is given to recent improvements in the National Crime Victimization Survey and Uniform Crime Reporting Program's National Incident-Based Reporting System as well as to features of the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey. Over the past 10 years, these data sources have broadened their collection in areas such as victim demographics, disclosure and access to services. This information can support the research necessary to better respond to victims of intimate partner and family violence.

