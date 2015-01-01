SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Wright EM, Pinchevsky GM, Xie M. Fem. Criminol. 2021; 16(3): 337-350.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1557085120987632

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

We consider the broad developments that have occurred over the past decade regarding our knowledge of how neighborhood context impacts intimate partner violence (IPV). Research has broadened the concept of "context" beyond structural features such as economic disadvantage, and extended into relationships among residents, collective "action" behaviors among residents, cultural and gender norms. Additionally, scholars have considered how the built environment might foster (or regulate) IPV. We now know more about the direct, indirect, and moderating ways that communities impact IPV. We encourage additional focus on the policy implications of the research findings.


Language: en

Keywords

communities and victimization; domestic violence; intimate partner violence; neighborhood context; theory

