Abstract

Intimate femicide perpetrators are rarely studied despite their important role as drivers of violence. This paper analyzes the explanatory narratives of men who intentionally killed their female intimate partners in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Twenty-four interviews were conducted with 12 participants. Data were analyzed using Atlas.Ti and an inductive thematic coding strategy. Two dimensions--frequency of physical violence in the relationship and locus of explanation--were used to identify four narrative archetypes: victim, redemption, extraordinary, and outburst. Greater attention should be paid to perpetrator life trajectories and narratives including the gender and violence discourses that shape explanations for perpetration.

