Abstract

Literature on unwanted sexual attention in the night-time economy has focused predominantly on patrons and ignores those who are employed in it. This paper draws on participant observations of, and interviews with, 10 current, and 5 former, bartenders' engagement with unwanted behaviors at a public house. Data gathered will outline the common and infrequent forms of unwanted sexual attention and who the perpetrators are. I also remold the concept of 'feisty femininity' to reflect female bartenders' combative strategies against male customers. I end with a suggestion for the implementation of specific training strategies for all employed in licensed venues.

Language: en