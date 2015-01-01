SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Green JF. Fem. Criminol. 2022; 17(1): 96-115.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/15570851211001922

unavailable

Literature on unwanted sexual attention in the night-time economy has focused predominantly on patrons and ignores those who are employed in it. This paper draws on participant observations of, and interviews with, 10 current, and 5 former, bartenders' engagement with unwanted behaviors at a public house. Data gathered will outline the common and infrequent forms of unwanted sexual attention and who the perpetrators are. I also remold the concept of 'feisty femininity' to reflect female bartenders' combative strategies against male customers. I end with a suggestion for the implementation of specific training strategies for all employed in licensed venues.


barstaff; feisty femininity; masculinity; night-time economy; unwanted sexual attention

