Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Suicidal behavior in pregnancy is a known fact worldwide. However, the published literature is still debating whether pregnancy is associated with an increase in the risk of suicide. Nonetheless, this is an important phenomenon that should not be ignored as the life of an unborn fetus is involved. The present study is a retrospective analysis of suicide death in pregnancy for the years 2011-2020 to study the different parameters.



METHODS: The cases were collected from the archives of the department with due permission from the authority. Data were analyzed according to the age of the victim, duration of pregnancy, and time and cause of death.



RESULT: The commonest age group was 21-25 years, the time of death was mostly during the daytime, and most of the deaths were due to hanging. These findings are not unusual in comparison to the general population. The pregnancy duration of most of the cases was first and second trimester, and third-trimester pregnancy accounted for far less number. In contrast, some studies showed that suicidal ideation and depression were more common during the first trimester and third trimester. Most of the pregnant women were pregnant with male fetuses.



CONCLUSION: Though suicidal ideation is more during the first and third trimester, suicide occurs mostly in the first and second trimester, with third-trimester suicide deaths being far less. Being pregnant with a male fetus might be a risk factor in comparison to having female fetuses. These are two aspects that need to be explored further.

