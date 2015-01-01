Abstract

Minority stress theory posits that transgender and gender diverse (TGD) individuals exhibit greater rates of depression and suicidality due to internal (proximal) and external (distal) stressors related to their TGD identity. Yet, the magnitude of the relationship between minority stress processes and mental health outcomes has not been quantitatively summarized. The current research meta-analyzed the relationship between minority stress constructs and depression, suicidal ideation, and suicide attempt.



RESULTS from 85 cross-sectional quantitative studies indicate that distal stress, expectations of rejection, internalized transphobia, and concealment are significantly associated with increased depression, suicidal ideation, and suicide attempt. Greater effect sizes were observed for expectations of rejection and internalized transphobia when compared to distal stress and concealment. Future research on the relationship between minority stress, depression, and suicide would benefit from longitudinal designs and more diverse and representative samples of TGD individuals.

Language: en