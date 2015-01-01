|
Taylor SC, Ondruschka B, Kieser DC, Hammer N, Lee M, Hooper GJ, Kranioti E. Forensic Sci. Med. Pathol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
34973121
Rifles are often involved in violent deaths such as homicide and suicide. Consequently, expert knowledge and experimental forensic investigations are important to clarify the nature of ballistic trauma when applied to the human head and neurocranium. This study investigated differences in entrance wound morphology with Synbone® spheres which are described as being comparable to human flat bones. A series of ballistic experiments were conducted using two different rifle calibers (5.56 × 45 mm and 7.62 × 39 mm Full Metal Jacket (FMJ)). Synbone® spheres were used for close-range 0.3 m simulated executions as well as at 25 m and 35 m to simulate urban and military engagements.
Language: en
Keywords
Experiments; Ballistic simulations; Gunshot wound head trauma; Military rifles; Synbone®