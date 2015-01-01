Abstract

Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a well-established risk factor for suicidal thoughts and behaviors. Historically, guidelines for treating PTSD have recommended against the use of trauma-focused therapies for patients who are at high risk for suicide, likely due to concerns about potential suicide-related iatrogenesis, specifically the "triggering" of suicidal behaviors. This systematic review examined evidence of the impact of treatments specifically designed to treat PTSD or suicide on both PTSD- and suicide-related outcomes. The Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines were followed, and a total of 33 articles met the full inclusion criteria: 23 examining PTSD treatments, four examining suicide-focused treatments, and six examining combined treatments. PTSD and combined treatments reduced both PTSD- and suicide-related outcomes, with most studies focusing on cognitive processing therapy or prolonged exposure. Suicide-focused treatments (e.g., cognitive therapies for suicide prevention) also reduced suicide-related outcomes, but the findings were mixed for their impact on PTSD-related outcomes. Overall, PTSD treatments had the most support, primarily due to a larger number of studies examining their outcomes. This supports current clinical guidelines, which suggest utilizing PTSD treatments for individuals who have PTSD and are at risk for suicide. Suicide-focused and combined treatments also appeared to be promising formats, although additional research is needed. Future research should seek to compare the effectiveness of the approaches to the treatment of PTSD and suicidal thoughts and behaviors concurrently as well as to inform guidelines aimed at supporting decisions about the selection of an appropriate treatment approach.

Language: en