Abstract

According to many researchers, violence is defined in different ways. In this study, there are various definitions of violence. Another dimension of violence appears in the school environment. What is violence in schools; there are answers to questions such as what are the causes of violence. In this study, we examined the violence that occurred especially in the school environment and the reasons for these events. "What are the causes of violence in schools?" W e sought an answer. In this context, we evaluated the causes of violence at school with the four elements we discu ssed. These; individual factors and characteristics of the child, family-related factors, social factors and school-related factors

Language: en