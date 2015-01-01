Abstract

A hangover is the experience of various unpleasant physiological and psychological effects usually following the consumption of alcohol, such as wine, beer, and distilled spirits. Hangovers can last for several hours or for more than 24 hours. Typical symptoms of a hangover may include headache, drowsiness, concentration problems, dry mouth, dizziness, fatigue, gastrointestinal distress (e.g., vomiting, diarrhea), absence of hunger, light sensitivity, depression, sweating, nausea, hyperexcitability, irritability, and anxiety. Hangovers are rough. And the more you drink the night before, the more severe your hangover symptoms might feel the morning after. Most of the time you just need to drink water, eat some food, and walk it off. But if you've had too much to drink, you may be harming your body and need to see your doctor for treatment. Let's look at how to tell the difference between a mild, temporary hangover that you can treat at home and one that may need some extra medical attention. Each of these 10 common symptoms stems from a physiological response to the presence of alcohol in your digestive and urinary systems, especially your stomach, kidneys, and bloodstream.

