Abstract

God almighty and must be guaranteed survival in society. Along with the increase in crime in Indonesia, there are not a few victims among children with various types of crimes including sexual violence and pornography. In the legal system in Indonesia children are treated specially whether it is a child as a victim, a child as a perpetrator or a child as a witness. Which of course must be based on the best interests of the child. In this study, the authors wanted to see the phenomenon of child protection against sexual violence and pornography in indonesia. In this study, the authors used normative juridical methods based on legislation. In this study used primary legal materials and secondary legal materials. Secondary legal material is a binding legal material, such as legislation, while secondary legal material is legal material that supports primary legal material, such as literature, books, journals, magazines, and published newspapers. The implementation of child protection against sexual violence and pornography has received more comprehensive attention from the government, since the establishment of the Child Protection Act, although that protection still requires other legal instruments to operationalize the protection. Through many efforts, including written policies, with government programs to deal with child sexual violence and pornography, as well as by raising awareness and awareness of themselves and families, and other efforts for the community, it is hoped that with the time running of sexual violence and pornography can be reduced to a minimum and will continue to decrease.

Language: id