Abstract

This research is motivated by the large population of Indonesia and the development of transportation technology, resulting in traffic problems, namely traffic violations. Traffic violations are caused by a lack of knowledge and understanding of the rules and ethics in good and correct driving. Efforts made to prevent traffic violations are focused on pre-emptive efforts, namely Dikmaslantas, where the purpose of Dikmaslantas is to provide knowledge and understanding of traffic to the public so that they know and understand good and correct traffic procedures. This research was conducted through a qualitative approach, using field research research methods. The concepts and theories used are the Effort Concept, the Dikmaslantas Concept, the Traffic Violation Concept, the Traffic Order Concept, management theory, and communication theory. Data collection techniques through interviews, observations, and document studies. Techniques of data analysis by means of data reduction, data presentation, and drawing conclusions. The results of the study found that traffic violations committed by the people of the city of Tangerang were still high. The efforts made by the Kamsel Unit through the Dikmaslantas are providing counseling to the community, making banners, billboards and banners, collaborating with relevant agencies, and collaborating with radio stations. The factors that influence the implementation of Dikmaslantas consist of supporting factors and inhibiting factors. Based on the results of the study, conclusions and suggestions from the author are increasing the number of personnel, increasing the budget, adding facilities and infrastructure. Added traffic lessons in schools so as to reduce traffic violations. The community can play an active role in minimizing the occurrence of traffic violations by complying with applicable laws and regulations. [Machine translation by Google Translate]



===



Penelitian ini dilatarbelakangi oleh banyaknya penduduk Indonesia dan berkembangnya teknologi transportasi sehingga mengakibatkan terjadinya masalah lalu lintas yaitu pelanggaran lalu lintas. Pelanggaran lalu lintas disebabkan karena kurangnya pengetahuan dan pemahaman mengenai peraturan-peraturan dan etika dalam berkendara yang baik dan benar. Upaya yang dilakukan guna mencegah pelanggaran lalu lintas difokuskan kepada upaya pre-emtif yaitu dikmaslantas, dimana tujuan dari dikmaslantas adalah memberikan pengetahuan dan pemahaman tentang lalu lintas kepada masyarakat agar mengetahui dan mengerti tata cara berlalu lintas yang baik dan benar. Penelitian ini dilakukan melalui pendekatan kualitatif, dengan menggunakan metode penelitian field research. Konsep dan teori yang digunakan yaitu, Konsep Upaya, Konsep Dikmaslantas, Konsep Pelanggaran Lalu Lintas, Konsep Ketertiban Berlalu Lintas, teori manajemen, dan teori komunikasi. Teknik pengumpulan data dengan melalui wawancara, observasi, serta studi dokumen. Teknik analisis data dengan cara reduksi data, sajian data, dan penarikan kesimpulan. Hasil penelitian menemukan bahwa pelanggaran lalu lintas yang dilakukan masyarakat kota Tangerang masih tinggi. Upaya-upaya yang dilakukan oleh Unit Kamsel melalui dikmaslantas yaitu memberikan penyuluhan terhadap masyarakat, membuat banner, baliho dan spanduk, menjalin kerja sama dengan instansi terkait, dan bekerja sama dengan stasiun radio. Faktor-faktor yang mempengaruhi pelaksanaan dikmaslantas terdiri dari faktor pendukung dan faktor penghambat. Berdasarkan hasil penelitian, kesimpulan dan saran dari penulis yaitu penambahan jumlah personel, penambahan anggaran, penambahan sarana dan prasarana. Menambahkan pelajaran tentang lalu lintas di sekolah sehingga dapat mengurangi pelanggaran lalu lintas. Masyarakat dapat berperan aktif dalam meminimalisir terjadinya pelanggaran lalu lintas dengan patuh kepada hukum dan aturan yang berlaku.

Language: id