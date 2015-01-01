Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a prevalent public health concern in the U.S. that disproportionately affects veterans relative to civilians. Given changes to the demographic composition of the veteran population and AUD diagnostic criteria in the DSM-5, updated knowledge regarding the epidemiology of DSM-5 AUD in a national sample of veterans is critical to informing the population-based burden of this disorder.



METHODS: Data were analyzed from the National Health and Resilience in Veterans Study, which surveyed a nationally representative sample of 4069 U.S. veterans. Lifetime DSM-5 AUD (mild, moderate, severe) and past-year DSM-5 AUD were assessed using validated self-report measures, and sociodemographic, military, and psychiatric characteristics associated with lifetime and past-year AUD were evaluated.



RESULTS: Prevalences of lifetime and past-year DSM-5 AUD were 40.8% (95% confidence interval [CI]=39.2-42.3%) and 10.5% (95%CI=9.6-11.5%), respectively. Lifetime prevalences of mild, moderate, and severe AUD were 20.5%, 8.3%, and 12.0%, respectively. Veterans with lifetime AUD had elevated rates of psychiatric disorders and suicidal behavior, which generally increased as a function of AUD severity. Lifetime AUD was also associated with being younger, male, white, unmarried, retired and experiencing more adverse childhood experiences and traumas. For past-year AUD, being younger, male, white, having more adverse childhood experiences, and experiencing lifetime PTSD were significant correlates.



CONCLUSIONS: AUD is highly prevalent among U.S. veterans and associated with substantial psychopathology, including elevated odds of suicidal behaviors.



RESULTS underscore the importance of comprehensive screening and preventive efforts for AUD, and interventions that concurrently target overlapping alcohol use and psychiatric difficulties.

