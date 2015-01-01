SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nguyen H, Hollier LHJ. J. Craniofac. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/SCS.0000000000008453

34974459

Driver fatigue remains one of the leading causes of motor vehicle crashes according to a study performed by the National Transportation Safety Board. In medicine, one of the most challenging times in a career is residency, a required multi-year training experience after graduation. Subsequently, residents, especially those in general surgery have been shown to have high rates of fatigue...


