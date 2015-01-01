|
Luise L, Nina H, Nina W, Thomas F, Dajana R, Heide G, Lena S. Psychiatry Res. 2021; 308: e114357.
34974411
Recent studies suggest that impulsivity fluctuates over time. It is unclear if state-impulsivity serves as a risk factor of suicidal ideation (SI) at a state level. A sample of 74 psychiatric inpatients with depression (M = 37.6 years, 72% female) and SI completed baseline measurements and an ecological momentary assessment over a 6-day period. Despite considerable within-person variance, state impulsivity was not significantly associated with clinical characteristics (depression, baseline SI, past suicide attempts). Daily variability of passive SI showed a significant prospective association with state impulsivity. Limiting factors are the small sample size and the short observation period.
Language: en
Suicidal ideation; Ecological momentary assessment; State impulsivity