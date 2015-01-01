Abstract

With the recent popularization of button batteries, the incidence of cases of children who ingest them has risen. Unlike other foreign bodies, button batteries are more likely to develop severe complications due to the possibility of early injury to the tissues in direct contact with them. We present the case of a 22-month-old boy who ingested a button battery which subsequently became lodged in the cervical esophagus. The endoscopic attempt to remove the battery failed, requiring an open esophagotomy for its extraction. In the postoperative period, he presented an esophagocutaneous fistula that closed spontaneously, and an esophageal stricture that was treated successfully with endoscopic balloon dilations. We reviewed the literature analyzing the recommendations recently outlined and contrasted them with our own protocol for management of ingested foreign bodies. In addition, measures aimed at reducing the risk of button battery ingestion in small children are proposed to the electronics manufacturing industry.



Con la reciente popularización de las pilas de bo- tón, ha aumentado la incidencia de casos de niños que las ingieren. A diferencia de otros cuerpos extraños, es más probable que las pilas de botón desarrollen complicaciones graves debido a la posibilidad de lesionar precozmente los tejidos con los que contactan. Se presenta el caso de un niño de 22 meses de edad que ingirió una pila de botón que quedó impactada en esófago cervical. Su retirada por vía endoscópica fue imposible, precisando esofagotomía abierta para su extracción. En el postoperatorio presentó una fístula esófago-cutánea que cerró espontáneamente, y una estenosis esofágica que se resolvió mediante dilataciones endoscópicas con balón. Analizamos las recomendaciones descritas en la literatura reciente contrastándolas con nuestro protocolo de actuación ante ingesta de cuerpos extraños, y se proponen medidas a la industria electrónica para reducir el riesgo de ingestión de pilas de botón en niños pequeños.



Palabras clave. Pila de botón. Ingestión. Pediatría. Este- nosis esofágica. Fístula esofagocutánea

