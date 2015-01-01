|
Kools N, van de Goor I, Bovens RHLM, van de Mheen D, Rozema AD. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2022; 22(1): e6.
34974830
BACKGROUND: Non-moderated alcohol use is more prevalent among hospitalized patients compared to the general population. However, many hospitals fail to find and intervene with people with alcohol problems. We aimed to conduct an exploration of impeding and facilitating factors experienced by healthcare professionals in implementation of alcohol interventions in Dutch general hospitals. In addition, we explored the alcohol interventions used in the selected hospitals and involved stakeholders.
Attitude of Health Personnel; Humans; Motivation; Alcoholism; Alcohol drinking; *Health Personnel; *Hospitals; Attitude of health personnel; Early medical intervention; General hospitals; Qualitative Research