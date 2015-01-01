|
Citation
|
Fischer A, Rosner R, Renneberg B, Steil R. Borderline Personal. Disord. Emot. Dysregul. 2022; 9(1): e1.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34974844
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Multiple traumata such as child sexual and/or physical abuse often result in complex psychopathologies and a range of associated dysfunctional behaviors. Although evidence-based interventions exist, some therapists are concerned that trauma-focused psychotherapy with exposure-based elements may lead to the deterioration of associated dysfunctional behaviors in adolescents and young adults. Therefore, we examined the course of suicidal ideation, self-injury, aggressive behavior and substance use in a group of abuse-related posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) patients during phase-based, trauma-focused PTSD treatment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Aggression; Self-injury; Substance use; Suicidality; Child abuse; Daily diary; Exposure